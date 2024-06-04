Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Declines By 6.1%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE BPT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.32. 117,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,165. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

