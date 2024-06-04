Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Increases By 10.2%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.19. The stock had a trading volume of 531,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,818. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $162.32 and a 1 year high of $229.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day moving average is $209.05.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,628 shares of company stock worth $2,621,128. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

