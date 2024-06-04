SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Loop Capital

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on S. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.13.

S opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $140,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,596,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Norges Bank bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $143,273,000. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $48,303,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $29,252,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

