SALT Market Capitalization Tops $2.56 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, SALT has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $6,705.06 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001273 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69,977.43 or 1.00017935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00012030 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00106924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004011 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02171394 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $11,610.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.