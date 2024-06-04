Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.32. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.87 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,523,943.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,140.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

