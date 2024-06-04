Rubrik, Inc.’s (NYSE:RBRK) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 4th

Rubrik’s (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 4th. Rubrik had issued 23,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 25th. The total size of the offering was $752,000,000 based on an initial share price of $32.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBRK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Stock Up 1.0 %

Rubrik Company Profile

NYSE RBRK opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.