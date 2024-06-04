Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Stock Performance
RVT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 169,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,557. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. Royce Value Trust has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.24.
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
