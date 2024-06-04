Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

RVT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 169,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,557. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. Royce Value Trust has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at $464,777.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Francis D. Gannon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

