Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LMAT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.57.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $81.68.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $157,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,931 shares of company stock worth $7,145,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $216,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

