Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Invests $460,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.11. The stock had a trading volume of 812,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,590. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $170.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.47 and a 200-day moving average of $145.89.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

