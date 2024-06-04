Rollbit Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $185.34 Million (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Rollbit Coin has a total market cap of $185.34 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rollbit Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Token Profile

Rollbit Coin’s genesis date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,666,952,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,816,182,174 tokens. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,666,952,570.3779335. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.06662549 USD and is down -15.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,430,810.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rollbit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rollbit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rollbit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rollbit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.