Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROIV. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

