ROI Financial Advisors LLC Takes $249,000 Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

