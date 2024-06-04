ROI Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,939 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.5% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,861,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.87.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.9 %

DG stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.56. 3,865,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,094. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $173.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

