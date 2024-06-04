ROI Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Onsemi accounts for 1.0% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Onsemi by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 76,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 57,635 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,717,000 after acquiring an additional 785,305 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $50,218,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 279,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

Onsemi Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ON traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,653,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.53. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

