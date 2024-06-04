ROI Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 75.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 57,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 400,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.89. 18,019,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,231,869. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

