Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on June 21st

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Trading Up 1.6 %

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income stock opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £839,992.50 and a PE ratio of 6.51. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 12 month low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.89.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Company Profile

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

