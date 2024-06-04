Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Takes $319,000 Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.07% of Pulmonx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of LUNG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 352,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,683. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $270.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The company had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNG

About Pulmonx

(Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.