Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Lowers Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,600 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.08% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $234,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,207.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,207.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,012 shares of company stock worth $9,608,319 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.83. 921,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,013. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on APLS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

