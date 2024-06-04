Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $298.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.23.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

