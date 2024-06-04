Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $15,955,490.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 11,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $1,411,655.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,475,928.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,134 shares of company stock worth $60,334,399 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,574,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,657. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.69, a PEG ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.85. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

