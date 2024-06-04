Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $46,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $58.40. 8,261,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,634,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

