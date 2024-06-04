Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 68,385 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,385 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Analog Devices worth $264,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,614. The stock has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

