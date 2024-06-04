Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,300 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $36,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $101,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE ASX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,520,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,649. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

