Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $37.52 Million Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,435,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 355,186 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of United Microelectronics worth $37,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,860,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,191 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE UMC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,515,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

