Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $15.55 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Aflac by 14.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Aflac by 17.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.03. 2,182,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.99.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

