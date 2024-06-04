Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $147.10 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $147,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Visa stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,187,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,726. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.15. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $221.02 and a one year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $498.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

