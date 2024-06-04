Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $14.23 Million Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $14,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $80,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $77.52. 1,966,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,486. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average of $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GEHC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

