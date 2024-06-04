Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,541 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.13. 14,050,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,732,879. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $179.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,190,652. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

