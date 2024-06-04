Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,483,893 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,225,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,483,893 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 10.80% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $486,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2,329.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.97. 25,217,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,228,078. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

