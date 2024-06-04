Quilter (LON:QLT) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

QLT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.35) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 93.33 ($1.20).

Quilter stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 118.60 ($1.52). 2,819,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,684. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 71.20 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 124.50 ($1.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,953.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.32), for a total value of £42,803.71 ($54,841.40). 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quilter



Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

