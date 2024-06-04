Quilter (LON:QLT) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
QLT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.35) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 93.33 ($1.20).
In related news, insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.32), for a total value of £42,803.71 ($54,841.40). 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.
