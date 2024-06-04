QuarkChain (QKC) Price Tops $0.0116

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $80.96 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,998,488,615 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

