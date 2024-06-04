Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $3.46 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Qtum has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $364.37 million and $35.50 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.46 or 0.00005021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.86 or 0.05447716 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00050616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00017333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,177,378 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

