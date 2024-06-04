PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PVH

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PVH by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 93.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Up 2.1 %

PVH stock opened at $122.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.26. PVH has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

