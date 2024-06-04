Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.20

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 107179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $768.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 71.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 189,227 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

