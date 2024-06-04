Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CI traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.06. 144,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,762. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.