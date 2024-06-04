Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $831,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.58. 330,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,389,624. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

