Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. abrdn plc increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 95,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 161,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,163. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

