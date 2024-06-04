ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.62. 476,035 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.15. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

