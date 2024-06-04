Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Argus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $164.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.53. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $388.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,557 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,313,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 670,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 206,165 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,170,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,299,000 after acquiring an additional 346,925 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

