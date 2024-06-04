Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 6,141 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.08% of IonQ worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $26,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,040. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $300,410.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,233 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

