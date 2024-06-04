Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 3,973 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 24.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 33.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 123.3% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $572.06. 1,168,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,817. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.30 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $628.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.01. The stock has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

