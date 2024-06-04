Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $7.09 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 768.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.21. The stock had a trading volume of 531,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,458. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.09.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.