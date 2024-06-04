Poehling Capital Management INC. Takes $2.71 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Hershey by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.56.

Hershey Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $263.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

