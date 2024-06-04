Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 30,000 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 578.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,345 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,435,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 234,810 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,069,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 161,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,647,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 317,059 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 471,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,043. The stock has a market cap of $286.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%.

About Qurate Retail

(Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.