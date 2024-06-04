Poehling Capital Management INC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 1.5% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. 48,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,004. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.