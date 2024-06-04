Poehling Capital Management INC. Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $38,520,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $38,520,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 713,380 shares of company stock worth $351,867,744. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ META traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $474.58. 1,745,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,052,648. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.88 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.84. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

