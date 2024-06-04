PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.650-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an in-line rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.40.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. 428,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.38.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

