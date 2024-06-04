Piper Sandler Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $498.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $507.30.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $389.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.00 and its 200 day moving average is $470.89. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $1,810,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.