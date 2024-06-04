Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Buys Shares of 16,285 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VXUS traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $60.88. 1,132,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,175. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

