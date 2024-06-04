Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 133,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,862. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

